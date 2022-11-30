Dry, cold weather with hazy mornings in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 30: Weather was dry and cold in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that dry weather with hazy mornings is expected to continue.

"Dry weather with hazy mornings is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

Due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures continue to remain below the freezing point in Ladakh and the Valley," an official of the MeT department said.