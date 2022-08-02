Kashmir

Dry humid weather likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar had 17.5 degrees, Pahalgam 9.6 and Gulmarg 8.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.
A panoramic view of tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla. [Image for representational purpose only]
A panoramic view of tourist destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla. [Image for representational purpose only]GK File
IANS

Srinagar, Aug 2: Mainly dry and humid weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Tuesday.

"Dry humid weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", a statement by the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 17.5 degrees, Pahalgam 9.6 and Gulmarg 8.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 5.3, Leh 7.2 and Kargil 17.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.4 degrees, Katra 22.2, Batote 15.8, Banihal 14.4 and Bhaderwah 14.6 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com