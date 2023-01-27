Dry weather for next 24 hours, widespread snow for subsequent two days in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 27: Weatherman on Friday said that ‘mainly dry weather’ was expected in 24 hours and isolated to “widespread” light rain and snow forecast thereafter for subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir. Also most parts of J&K recorded a drop in minimum temperature.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C, the same as on last night’s. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the place, the officials said.