Kashmir

Dry weather in J&K in next 24 hours

Jammu had 11, Katra 11.6, Batote 8, Banihal 6.4 as Bhaderwah 3.7 as the minimum temperature.
“The weather will remain dry during the coming week,” MeT officials said. “There are fewer chances of rain or snowfall in Kashmir during this period.”
Srinagar, Feb 25: Weather was dry and clear in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that dry weather is likely to continue during next 24 hours as well. 

"Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1.6, Pahalgam minus 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.4 and Leh minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11, Katra 11.6, Batote 8, Banihal 6.4 as Bhaderwah 3.7 as the minimum temperature.

