Dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

A view of Manasbal lake on a sunny autumn day in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Oct 4: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Tuesday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, night temperatures have started dropping across J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.8 degrees, Gulmarg 4.4 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered 1.4 degrees Celsius, Kargil 7.6 and Leh 3.

Jammu clocked 19.8 degrees, Katra 18.3, Batote 12, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 10 as the minimum temperature.

