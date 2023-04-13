Dry weather likely in J&K till April 15, wet spell expected thereafter

Srinagar, April 13: Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in Jammu and Kashmir till April 15 even as the minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported from April 16-17, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain and thunderstorm or lightning at scattered to fairly widespread places was expected in J&K.

From April 18-19, he said, the weather is likely to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches)/thunderstorm/lightning at fairly widespread places of Kashmir division and few places of Jammu division.

From April 20-21st, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent Light rain, thunderstorm or lightning at few places was expected. “From April 22-25, weather is likely to be mainly dry weather.”

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the summer capital.