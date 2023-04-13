Kashmir

Dry weather likely in J&K till April 15, wet spell expected thereafter

Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night, some 0.4°C below normal
“The weather to remain dry in Kashmir" MeT officials said (File pic) Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, April 13: Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in Jammu and Kashmir till April 15 even as the minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported from April 16-17, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain and thunderstorm or lightning at scattered to fairly widespread places was expected in J&K.

From April 18-19, he said, the weather is likely to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches)/thunderstorm/lightning at fairly widespread places of Kashmir division and few places of Jammu division.

From April 20-21st, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent Light rain, thunderstorm or lightning at few places was expected. “From April 22-25, weather is likely to be mainly dry weather.”   

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.1°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.2°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.8°C against 17.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.3°C (below normal by 0.1°C), Batote 12.8°C (above normal by 2.3°C), Katra 18.0°C (1.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 8.7°C (1.7°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.8°C and 3.1°C respectively, he added. 

