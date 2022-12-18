Dry weather, sub-zero temperatures continue in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 18: Night temperatures recorded a fall at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with Pahalgam being the coldest place in the Valley.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against the previous night’s minus 2.4°C. While the mercury was around 1.7°C below normal during this time of the year, it was four notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.3°C on previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.