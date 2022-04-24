Kashmir

Dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar had 7.6, Pahalgam 1.0 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Shikaras rowing in Dal lake on a sunny morning in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File
IANS

Srinagar, April 24: Weather remained cloudy in J&K during the previous 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department on Sunday forecast dry weather with clear sky during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry and hot with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.2, Leh 3.4 and Kargil 4.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.1, Katra 18.8, Batote 11.4, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

