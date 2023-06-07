Dry weather with evening showers expected in J&K

Srinagar, June 7: Mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thunderstorm at scattered places towards evening has been forecasted in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that from June 8-12 mainly dry weather was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards evening can't be ruled out, although chances are less(10-20%).

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.4°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.2°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.