Dry weather with scattered showers forecast in J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that there was a possibility of scattered light rain and snow during the subsequent two days.

Amid cloud cover, the minimum temperature saw an increase except at a few places with Srinagar recording a low of 0.4°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.9°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.