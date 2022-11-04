DSEK directs all CEOs, ZEOs to relieve teachers from offices

The teachers are either working as data entry operators or doing other clerical jobs at zonal education offices or in the offices of chief education officers. In a fresh official communication, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has once again asked the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to relieve the teachers from their respective offices noting that various teachers were retained in offices in violation of the government orders.

“There are clear cut orders from the administrative department not to utilise the services of teaching personnel in the offices to man the clerical job but surprisingly you have still retained a number of teachers in the offices in violation of government orders,” reads the official communique address to all CEOs of Kashmir division.