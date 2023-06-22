DSEK issues guidelines for schools to combat effects of heatwave on students

The key recommendations outlined in the guidelines are as follows:

Modifications in Daily Routines: The morning assembly should be conducted in a brief manner and in an area or classrooms where students are not exposed to direct sunlight. Sports and outdoor activities should be scheduled during the early hours of the day. Additionally, care must be taken during the assembly and dispersal of students to minimize exposure to extreme heat.

Transportation: Schools are advised to strictly avoid overcrowding in school buses, ensuring that students are carried according to the seating capacity of the vehicles. Drinking water and first aid kits must be readily available on buses, and school buses/vans should be parked in shaded areas. Parents are also encouraged to personally pick up their children whenever possible.

Hydration: To combat dehydration, schools are instructed to provide sufficient potable water at multiple locations, preferably through the use of water coolers or earthen pots. Students should be educated about the importance of proper hydration and advised to sip water at regular intervals. Additionally, it is emphasized that washrooms should be maintained in clean and hygienic conditions due to increased water consumption.

Food and Meals: Meals served to students under the PM POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) initiative should be served hot and fresh. Students carrying food in their lunchboxes (tiffins) are advised to bring light food that does not easily become stale. It is also recommended that the lunch of students be checked before consumption to ensure its quality.

Dos and Don'ts Display: Prominent display areas within schools should feature a list of do's and don'ts for students to follow during the heat wave. The do's include drinking sufficient water even if not thirsty, using oral rehydration solutions (ORS) or homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water to stay hydrated, covering one's head with a hat, umbrella, or scarf, staying indoors as much as possible, and seeking immediate medical attention in case of illness or faintness. On the other hand, the don'ts include avoiding going outside on an empty stomach or immediately after consuming food, staying away from direct sunlight, not going outside barefoot, and refraining from consuming junk food, spicy food, or stale food.

The DSEK emphasizes that these instructions must be strictly adhered to by all educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the heat wave.