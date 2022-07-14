DSEK issues guidelines for schools to combat heat wave impact

Srinagar: The Directorate School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued guidelines for schools to combat the heat wave impact. The move a day prior to the reopening of all the schools in Kashmir post 10 days of summer vacations.

The summer vacations were announced for schools up to higher secondary level from July 4 to 14 and the routine class work will resume on Friday (July 15).

In view of the prevailing heat wave in Kashmir division, the directorate has issued guidelines for the schools noting that it (heat wave) may at times pose risk to the health of the school going children.