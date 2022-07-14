DSEK issues guidelines for schools to combat heat wave impact

Srinagar: The Directorate School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued guidelines for schools to combat the heat wave impact. The move a day prior to the reopening of all the schools in Kashmir post 10 days of summer vacations.
The summer vacations were announced for schools up to higher secondary level from July 4 to 14 and the routine class work will resume on Friday (July 15).
In view of the prevailing heat wave in Kashmir division, the directorate has issued guidelines for the schools noting that it (heat wave) may at times pose risk to the health of the school going children.
The DSEK has issued circular instructions to all the heads of the schools for strict implementation of the guidelines.
The directorate has advised certain modifications in the daily routines at schools and suggested that morning assembly should be brief and conducted areas preferably in classrooms so that the students are not exposed to direct sunlight;
"Sports and other outdoor activities should be adjusted in early hours and care be taken during assembly and dispersal of students," the circular reads.
Instructions have been issued to the school heads to do away with the overcrowding in school buses and students should be carried in school buses as per seating capacity. "Drinking water and first aid kits must be available in buses and all these vehicles or vans should be parked in shaded areas," the DSEK circular reads.
The schools have been instructed to sensitize the parents to pick up the children personally wherever applicable.
"Sufficient potable water should be kept available at multiple places preferably in water coolers and earthen pots," the circular reads.
The schools have been advised to sensitise students regarding proper hydration and advised to sip water at regular intervals.
"Increased hydration naturally results in increased use of washrooms so washrooms need to be kept in clean and hygienic conditions," it reads.
Regarding food and meals, the school heads have been strictly instructed that means served to students under PM POSHAN must be served hot and fresh.
"Students carrying food in tiffin should be advised to bring light food for lunch which would not become stale easily," it reads.
The lunch box of the students should be checked before consumption, the DSEK has advised the school heads.
As per the guidelines issued to combat the prevailing heat wave, the school heads have been asked to display sign boards of Do's and Don'ts at prominent places in schools.
The students have been advised to consume sufficient water even if not thirsty and use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like Lassi, Lemon Water to keep themselves hydrated.
"Students should cover their head by Hat, Umbrella or scarf and stay indoors as much as possible," read the guidelines, adding that a doctor should be consulted immediately in case of illness or faintness. However, the students have been advised not to go outside empty stomach or immediately after consuming food and avoid direct sun especially in the afternoon.
"The students should not go outside barefoot and should not eat junk, spicy or stale food," the DSEK circular reads.