DSEK notifies new timing for schools outside Srinagar limits

Srinagar March 29:The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday notified new timing for government and private recognised schools functioning outside Srinagar Municipal limits.
As per the DSEK order, the schools will function from 10am to 4pm with effect from April 1 of 2023.
"The order shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned institutions . Any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously," the order read.
The timing for schools within Srinagar Municipal limits has been fixed from 9am to 2pm in view of the condition of the roads within the city centre owing to Smart City projects.