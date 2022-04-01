DSEK notifies new school timings in Kashmir from today

Srinagar April 1: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered change in school timings in Kashmir province from today April 1.
As per an order issued by the DSEK in this regard, all government and recognised private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits will function from 9am to 3pm from today while those located outside Srinagar municipal limits from 10am to 4pm.
"The order shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned government and private schools. Any deviation in this regard will be viewed very seriously," the order reads.