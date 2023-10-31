DSEK orders change in timing for schools across Kashmir

Srinagar Oct 31: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Tuesday ordered change in timing for schools across Kashmir from November 1 of this year.
As per the order, the timing for schools falling under Municipal limits of Srinagar district will remain from 10am to 3pm.
Also, the timing for schools falling outside municipal limits of Srinagar, other districts and areas of Kashmir province has been fixed as 10.30am to 3.30pm.
As per the order the new timing will come into effect from November 1 of 2023.
"All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given orders and instructions. Any deviation in this regard will be viewed very seriously," the order reads