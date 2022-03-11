DSEK orders deduction of HRA of employees occupying Government accommodation

Srinagar, Mar 11: The School Education Department (SED) Friday ordered that no House Rent Allowance (HRA) was admissible to any such government employee who was allotted government accommodation.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in circular instructions has also stated that the amount would be recovered from the concerned employee in case any amount of HRA had been paid to such government employees who were residing in government accommodations.