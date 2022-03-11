DSEK orders deduction of HRA of employees occupying Government accommodation

Srinagar, Mar 11: The School Education Department (SED) Friday ordered that no House Rent Allowance (HRA) was admissible to any such government employee who was allotted government accommodation.
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in circular instructions has also stated that the amount would be recovered from the concerned employee in case any amount of HRA had been paid to such government employees who were residing in government accommodations.
The move comes after the Estates Department sent a list of the employees of the SED availing government accommodations and “requested” the DSEK that the HRA of the employees who have government accommodation might be deducted in monthly pay bills following the existing rules.
In the wake of this, the DSEK has instructed all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Principal DIETs of the directorate to recover HRA from the employees occupying government accommodations.
“It is enjoined upon all the government employees who have been provided government accommodation by the Estates or other departments, to pay rent of that accommodation to the Estates Department,” the DSEK in its circular said.
The DSEK has asked the principal DIETs and CEOs to direct the DDOs of their jurisdiction to ensure recovery of HRA which has been wrongly paid to government employees while in possession of government accommodation in violation of the rules.
“The DDOs should ensure that the rent of the accommodation is deducted from the salary of the employees in monthly pay bills,” the circular reads.
Most of the government employees occupying government accommodation were not paying HRA to the respective department, piling up liabilities for the department providing them accommodation.
The Estates Department has also sent a list of 25 teachers to the DSEK who were occupying government accommodation but had not paid the HRA to it.