10-day summer break in Kashmir schools from Monday

Srinagar, July 1: In view of the sweltering temperatures, authorities have approved a 10-day summer break in all educational institutional within its jurisdiction, officials said on Friday.
While formal approval from the government is awaited, news agency GNS while quoting sources reported that the Directorate has proposed 10-day break from July 4 to July 14.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tasaduq Hussain responded in affirmative and said that formal approval from the government was awaited.
Principal Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh said the proposal has been approved, and the subsequent order will be issued shortly in this regard.