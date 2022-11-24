DSEK proposes winter vacations for schools in phased manner from Dec 1

Srinagar, Nov 24: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has proposed winter vacations in a phased manner from the first week of December for winter zone of Kashmir division.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir confirmed that a proposal has been submitted to government for winter vacation of schools in a phased manner.
"I have proposed to announce winter vacation from kindergarten to class 5th from December 01 while the winter vacation for class 6th to 8th has been proposed from December 05," he said.
Mir said that winter vacation for classes 9th to 12th has been proposed from December 10.