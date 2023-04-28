DSEK to conduct survey on implementation of School Bag policy

Srinagar, Apr 28: The School Education Department (SED) is planning to conduct a survey on implementation of Rule 8A of J&K School Education Act, 2002, Rules and National School Bag Policy 2020.
In this regard, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has written to the Director SCERT to conduct the survey on the implementation of the order in relation to the reduction of school weight and homework burden.
The move comes in wake of the concerns raised by stakeholders on the impact of heavy school bags and excessive homework on the development and well-being of children.
As per the official communication, the DSEK has stated that the current school bag weight and homework burden in schools are beyond the recommendations of Rule 8A of J&K School Education Act, 2002 Rules and National School Bag Policy 2020, and affect children's happiness and impeding their development.
In wake of this , the DSEK has requested Director SCERT J&K to conduct a survey in six schools- two government and four private in each district, and 12 schools in Srinagar district- four government and eight private by involving DIETs of the Kashmir Division in collaboration with Chief Education Officers.
"The aim is to determine whether the guidelines in Rule 8A of J&K School Education Act, Rules 2002 and National School Bag Policy 2020 are being followed in the schools or not," the official communication reads.
The DSEK has stated that the findings of the survey will be shared with the administrative department for further action.
An official said the survey was an important step towards reducing the burden on students and ensuring their overall well-being.
"By identifying the extent to which current policies are being implemented in schools, the authorities can take necessary actions to ensure that the education system in J&K is conducive to the healthy growth and development of its young learners," the official said.