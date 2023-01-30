DSEK to verify genuineness of all 2009 appointments in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 30: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered the verification of all the appointments made in 2009 besides other appointees.
The exhaustive exercise has been started to ascertain the genuineness of the appointments made in the department in 2009.
Notably, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on January 28 asked the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar to get the genuineness of all 2009 and other appointees verified by reference to original orders issued by the Directorate and selection list of JKSSB.
"The intimation should reach the directorate within 10 days confidentially," the official communication reads.
In wake of the direction from DSEK, the CEO Srinagar in a fresh order has asked all DDOs to verify the genuineness of all 2009 and other appointees.
"As directed by the Director School Education, Kashmir all the DDOs are hereby directed to verify the genuineness of all 2009 and other appointees by reference to original orders issued by Directorate of School Education and selection list of JKSSB," reads the order issued by CEO Srinagar on Monday.
The order reads the documents should reach to the office of CEO Srinagar by or before February 4 of 2023 "duly supported by relevant documents confidentially."