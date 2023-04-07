DSEK warns private schools against imposing specific book and uniform vendors

The DSEK has directed all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to constitute special monitoring teams involving cluster heads, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to verify the complaints received on account of the sale of books and uniforms by private schools and prescribing additional books or pressing parents for purchase from any particular shop. The circular also mentions that the directorate and its subordinate offices have been receiving a number of complaints against private schools regarding the purchase of textbooks, stationery items, and school uniforms from a particular shop.

The DSEK has further stated that some private schools were forcing parents to purchase extra books for classes 6th, 7th, and 8th in addition to the books prescribed by JKBOSE, which amounts to extra burden on the learning of students and goes against the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020. The circular reads that such illegal practices by a few private schools were against the ethics and norms issued by the Government from time to time.

The DSEK has instructed all the CEOs, ZEOs, and Cluster heads for enforcement of the guidelines while the heads of the private schools have been directed to strictly adhere to the instructions.