Srinagar Mar 31: The much hyped enrolment drive launched by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to increase the enrolment in government schools has deflated as students in government schools are reportedly without textbooks, leaving parents and students in a state of confusion and frustration.
Also, students who have recently shifted from private to government schools are considering withdrawing their admissions due to the lack of basic amenities.
As per reports, students in government schools are yet to receive textbooks even though the new academic year has already begun. The lack of textbooks, as per the teachers, has become a major impediment in the commencement of the new academic session without the necessary study material for the students.
The parents of these expressed their displeasure and demanded immediate action from the authorities in the education department. Furthermore, the students who have recently shifted from private schools to government schools are also facing a tough time adjusting to the new environment. Many of these students have complained about the poor infrastructure and basic amenities.
"Some of the students who shifted from private schools are now considering withdrawing their admissions and returning to their previous schools. This has become a cause of worry for us," a teacher said, wishing not to be named.
The parents of these students complained that they were assured that students will be provided every facility including textbooks. "But it has been more than a week and their kids are yet to receive textbooks in schools," said Zahoor Ahmad, a parent from Srinagar. Similar complaints were received from other districts as well.
As already reported, the 10-days "mega" enrollment drive was started from March 15. The campaign was later extended up to March 31. During the drive, the education department assured parents and students that they will take all necessary steps to improve the quality of education in government schools and provide a conducive learning environment.
The parents and students who were initially keen on joining government schools are now having second thoughts and are considering other options. "We are not able to convince the students and their parents to continue their admissions in government schools as the schools are without textbooks," said another teacher, wishing not to be named.
The teachers said that the DSEK earlier directed all the schools to prepare the result of junior classes by March 20 which will be followed by commencement of the new academic session in schools.
"The result was prepared on time and the new session started in schools as well but we are yet to receive textbooks from the students," the teachers said.
Amid the complaints of non-availability of textbooks, Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir and Project Director J&K Samagra Shiksha were not available for their comments.
However, the concerned Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of several districts said the matter was taken up with higher ups in the department and the problem will be resolved within next couple of days
"Session was extended by four months (November to March) but we couldn't make advance drawal of the funds as per the available allotment. The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar took up the matter with the Finance Department but the permission was not granted. Now the funds will be revalidated and we will be able to make the payments and get the textbooks," CEO Srinagar said.
About withdrawal of admission by private schools students, CEO Srinagar said the teachers and Heads of the institutions will be directed to motivate the students to remain in government schools till the issue is resolved.
CEO Kupwara Abdul Hameed Fani when contacted acknowledged that schools did not receive textbooks till date. "We have taken up the matter with the Directorate and are expecting that issue will be resolved in the next few days," he said.
Amid the delay in receiving new text books, CEO Kupwara said they utilise the book Bank available in schools to handle the situation.
"We provide last year's textbooks to the students, who get promoted to next class, till the new supply is received. We followed this practice last year as well," he said.