DSP attached amid allegations of 'professional misconduct' in Kashmir

"In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq DySP KPS-155772 (SDPO Nowgam) is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders," reads an order by DGP reported by GNS.

"Sumit Kumar Sharma, KPS-185679, DySP PC Srinagar in addition to his own shall look after the assignment of SDPO Nowgam," the order added.