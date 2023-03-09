Kashmir

DSP attached amid allegations of 'professional misconduct' in Kashmir

'In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq DySP (SDPO Nowgam) is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime'
Srinagar, Mar 9: Director General of Police has "attached", till further orders, a police officer after 'some allegations of professional misconduct' against him.

"In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq DySP KPS-155772 (SDPO Nowgam)  is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders," reads an order by DGP reported by GNS.

"Sumit Kumar Sharma, KPS-185679, DySP PC Srinagar in addition to his own shall look after the assignment of SDPO Nowgam," the order added.

