DSWO Baramulla observes National Senior Citizens Day at Eco-Park

Baramulla, Aug 21: The District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) Baramulla in collaboration with the District Administration and Health Department today organised multifarious activities at the popular tourist destination Eco Park in Khandinayar Baramulla here to commemorate National Senior Citizens Day and foster a sense of responsibility among the younger generation towards their elders.
The programme was attended by Senior Citizens in large numbers, Officers and officials of the Social Welfare Department and elder line.
Speaking on the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer Baramulla deliberated about the importance of celebrating National Senior Citizens Day. He also highlighted various welfare schemes meant for the socio-economic development of the Senior Citizens.
During the day-long programme, the senior citizens were entertained with theme centric singing lectures and poetic programs which added a spectacular decor and amusement. A quality time was spent together by them and interactions were also held on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the senior citizens were also made aware about the schemes and helpline numbers available for them.