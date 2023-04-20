Dubai Expo: Delay in submission of bills by FICCI caused delay in paying vendors, says official

Accordingly, the event was conducted however, due to a delay in the submission of the bills by FICCI and a change of guard at JKTPO and their shifting to treasury operations caused the delay. “The amount on account of liabilities is expected to be paid to FICCI, who in turn shall make the payments to the concerned vendors,” he said.

With respect to remuneration, he said, the Performance Fee is being paid in accordance with the rates notified by the Cultural Academy, J&K. Pertinent to mention, an amount of Rs. 17 Lacs approximately was spent on the Boarding and Lodging of these 11 artists, who were part of the cultural troupe, he added.

Earlier, the artists association held a press conference in Srinagar in which they accused a top J&K administration official of “fraud” by withholding their payment for their performance in the event.

Addressing a press conference, Kashmiri singer and J-K Artists Association convenor Mehmeet Syed charged the current Handloom and Handicraft Department Director and former Department of Industries and Commerce director, Mehmood Shah of committing “fraud” and demanded an inquiry against him.