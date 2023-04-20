Dubai Expo: Delay in submission of bills by FICCI caused delay in paying vendors, says official

Srinagar, April 20: After artists cried foul over their payments, official sources said that the delay in making payments to the vendors was due to delay in the submission of bills by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI), which managed the Dubai Expo 2020 event, officials said today.
“Dubai Expo 2020 was held in January 2022, in which the Department of Commerce (DoC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding in which FICCI was given the responsibility of managing the Dubai Expo 2020 event,” said an official.
“In accordance with the MoU, FICCI was given the responsibility of hiring suppliers and service providers in order to carry out the numerous activities planned for the event. In addition, FICCI was tasked with maintaining a ledger of account for the costs associated with the event,” he said.
Accordingly, the event was conducted however, due to a delay in the submission of the bills by FICCI and a change of guard at JKTPO and their shifting to treasury operations caused the delay. “The amount on account of liabilities is expected to be paid to FICCI, who in turn shall make the payments to the concerned vendors,” he said.
With respect to remuneration, he said, the Performance Fee is being paid in accordance with the rates notified by the Cultural Academy, J&K. Pertinent to mention, an amount of Rs. 17 Lacs approximately was spent on the Boarding and Lodging of these 11 artists, who were part of the cultural troupe, he added.
Earlier, the artists association held a press conference in Srinagar in which they accused a top J&K administration official of “fraud” by withholding their payment for their performance in the event.
Addressing a press conference, Kashmiri singer and J-K Artists Association convenor Mehmeet Syed charged the current Handloom and Handicraft Department Director and former Department of Industries and Commerce director, Mehmood Shah of committing “fraud” and demanded an inquiry against him.