Due process followed in evaluations, grievances being addressed on merit: KU

Srinagar, Jan 4: The University of Kashmir clarified on Wednesday that due process has been followed in evaluation of answer-scripts and assured that claims of students regarding the evaluation carried out in some subjects are being addressed on merit.

Reacting to claims by some UG 6th semester students alleging unfair evaluation in papers like Chemistry and English, the Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said these claims will be examined under rules and addressed on merits.

“In order to fully satisfy the aggrieved examinees, we have ordered a review of the evaluation in the case of Chemistry and English subjects. Further course of action will be taken after the expert report is received,” Dr Majid said.