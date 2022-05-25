Due to compelling circumstances, UAPA has become what it was never meant to be: JK HC

The court said that Section 43-D of UAPA Act embodies a provision which can be viewed by some as an onslaught on personal liberties, but there could be no denying the fact that the personal liberties have to be balanced against the considerations of public interest.

"While considering the bail applications under UAPA Act, particularly in relation to a person accused of an offence punishable under chapters IV and VI of UAPA Act, the courts, while keeping in mind the rigours of sub-Section (5) of Section 43-D of the UAPA Act, should not forget that there is presumption of innocence in favour of the accused till he is proved guilty," the bench said.

"This presumption is available to a person accused of any offence under UAPA Act except the offence under Section 15 of said Act. Section 43-E of UAPA Act provides for reverse burden in relation to the offence under Section 15 of the said Act," it added.