Dulloo directs officials to achieve targets of high-density plantation programme for fruits

The meeting was attended by the Director of Horticulture Kashmir, the Director of Horticulture Jammu, the Director of Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH), the Joint Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Deputy Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officers, representatives of financial institutions, private empanelled agencies and progressive orchardists.

According to the release, during the meeting, a comprehensive overview of the scheme and its progress was presented by the Director of Horticulture, Kashmir.