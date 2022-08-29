Dulloo seeks stepping up of sampling, testing to curb lumpy skin disease in J&K

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the measures taken for controlling the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry officers of all districts and other concerned officials attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the status of LSD and measures taken so far to contain it across the Union Territory while receiving feedback from the Task Force teams constituted in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to contain spread of the disease.

The ACS enquired about the status of the action taken with respect to vaccination, ban on movement of animals, fogging, rapid response teams, public awareness besides, sampling & testing, disposal of dead animals etc.