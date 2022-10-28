Dulloo visits saffron areas of Pampore, inspects flower picking operations

Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal besides Administrator India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC), Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, Agriculture Information Officer, Sheikh Imran, member Kisan Board, Irshad Ahmad and other senior officers accompanied the ACS. ACS visited saffron fields and inspected the saffron flower picking operations there. He reviewed status of various interventions being made by the department besides assessing latest technologies adopted by the saffron growers. ACS, while talking to media, said that the aim of today’s visit was to seek feedback regarding the facilities being provided to the saffron growers by the department.

Dulloo said that the saffron (Corocus Sativus Kashmirianus) is a legendary crop of Jammu and Kashmir. “It is an important cash crop and the department is enduring to boost this harvest to its full potential”, he added.