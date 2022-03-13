Duo involved in CRPF trooper's killing in Shopian arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar Mar 13: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the killing of an off-duty CRPF trooper in south Kashmir's Shopian district last night.
In a statement issued this morning, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the weapon of offence has been recovered from the arrested prime accused while an OGW who accompanied him during the incident was also held.
"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. Weapon of offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
The off-duty CRPF trooper Mukhtar Ahmad Doie son of Mohammad Jamal Din Doie was shot in the Check Chotipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian last night and succumbed on way to a hospital.