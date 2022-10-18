Duo involved in Shopian grenade attack arrested: police

Srinagar, Oct 18: Police on Tuesday said that accomplice of the main accused behind the grenade blast, leading to the death of two non-locals in Harmain Shopian, has also been arrested in the south Kashmir district.
Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the main attacker was arrested during the night and later his associate has also been arrested within hours of the incident, news agency GNS reported.
“Further investigation is going on,” he said while talking to reporters at the scene of the incident, adding, “The attacker was working for Lashker Commanders Danish and Abid.”
He said non locals remain a soft target as they don't have security. “We will give befitting reply. Hardcore terrorists behind the attack will be neutralized soon,” he said. “We have carried raids at hideouts disclosed by the arrested hybrid terrorist and further investigation is going on.”
Two non-local labourers were killed in the grenade blast at their rented accommodation in Hermain area of district, police said on Tuesday and immediately claimed arrest of “hybrid” Lashker-e-Toiba terrorist behind it.
“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off,” police said in a tweet.
Later in a another tweet, police said “hybrid” LeT terrorist identified as Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmain Shopian was arrested by police. “Further investigation and raids are going on,” police said.