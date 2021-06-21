Dwivedi reviews arrangements for 2-day Regional Conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’ in J&K

He added that the first conference on the same theme was held in Jammu in November 2019.

The Conference is going to discuss and deliberate upon various governance and developmental models across India and the implementation and replication of such successful models in the UT, he said.

The two-day event would provide a platform for discussion and exchanging of ideas, experiences and reforms with respect to governance so that the recommendations and suggestions could be subsequently considered for the implementation.

As part of the conference, several interactive sessions are to be held in various modules to provide participants an opportunity to attain better understanding of different topics to come up during the programme.

The Commissioner Secretary said that over 28 resource persons are going to share their expertise and experience with more than 400 participant officers both through physical and virtual mode.