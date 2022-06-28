Dwivedi reviews status of physical, financial achievements of H&ME under CSS

At the outset, a presentation was given wherein the functioning of the Department with respect to CSS besides other sectors like Health Institutions including New Medical Colleges, NHM, National Ayush Mission, Emergency Covid-19 Response Package (ECRP-II), National Ayush Mission, National Aids Control Programme, etc were discussed in detail.

While highlighting the need to prioritise projects being executed and are at different stages of their completion, Principal Secretary asked the concerned that these projects need to be dedicated to the public service at the earliest.