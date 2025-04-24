Dy CM, CM’s Advisor meet Maharashtra Dy CM

Srinagar, Apr 24: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, on the instructions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, today met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, to express their deepest condolences on the death of Maharashtra civilians in Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The J&K Dy CM also raised the concern regarding safety of Kashmiri people residing in Maharashtra with Eknath Shinde. Shinde assured full support from his government, assuring committed towards taking care of J&K residents in Maharashtra. He assured establishment of a dedicated helpline number with a Nodal Officer to assist those in need.

Surinder Choudhary said that the brutal targeting of innocent civilians in this cowardly attack is highly reprehensible. He added that targeting innocent tourists, is extremely condemnable and painful.

Condemning the cowardly terrorist attack, the Dy CM also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, while expressing his condolences, said that the entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of terrorism. He added that these dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity.