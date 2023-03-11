Dy Director Information condoles  demise of  international athlete

Srinagar, Mar 11: The Deputy Director Information PR Kashmir, Bilal Mukhtar Dar expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of Jabeena Akhtar, an international athlete from Treran Tangmarg of Baramulla district.
Bilal Mukhtar prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family especially to her husband Khursheed Ahmad to bear the irreparable loss.
He said she was courageous, talented and a master in her profession who played an important role to empower Kashmiri girls and bring up the hidden sportsmanship in them. She was an inspiration for Kashmiri girls, he added.