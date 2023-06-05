Dy IGP IRP Range Jammu visits Battalion Headquarters

Jammu, June 5: Sarah Rizvi, Dy Inspector General of Police, IRP Range Jammu visited Battalion Headquarters IRP 12-th Nud Samba today and took stock of various activities carried out by IRP-12th Battalion and functioning of the Unit and security of Battalion premises.
During the visit, DIGP took the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, DIGP inaugurated the newly constructed tradesmen complex of this unit, and conducted Darbar in which more than 160 officers and officials of the unit participated. The darbar proceedings were conducted in a very cordial manner and during the darbar the officials put forward their genuine grievances which were redressed on the spot.