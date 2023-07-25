Dy Mayor seeks compensation for families affected by Smart City Project

ParvaizQadri said that the residential buildings had developed cracks due to ongoing construction work in the area under the Smart City Project. The projects being executed by SSCL in Srinagar under Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) do not follow all prescribed safety norms, he said.

Qadri met the families of Dalal-Mohalla of Srinagar and assured them that he would take this matter on priority with the administration for early redressal of genuine demands.