DySP case: NIA seizes three vehicles used for terror activities in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized three vehicles used for terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
A spokesman of the central investigative agency said that the vehicles were seized on 15th February under section 25(1) of the UA (P) Act, as “proceeds of terror in the case regarding Recovery and seizure of arms & ammunition from Devender Singh, Dy.SP, J&K Police”.
These vehicles, he said, were used by accused persons for the furtherance of terror activities in Kashmir valley.
“The case pertains to arrest of 04 accused persons, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen (HM), who were going out of the UT of J&K in order to commit terrorist acts, in a Hyundai i20 Car bearing Registration No. JK-03H-1738,” said the spokesman, in a written statement.
“Based on information, this car was intercepted at Al-Stop naka on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, near Mir Bazar Police Post, District Kulgam (J&K), on 11.01.2020. During search, one AK-47 Rifle, 03 pistols, 01 hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized. The case was initially registered in PS Qazigund, District Kulgam, J&K on 11.01.2020 and re-registered by NIA on 17.01.2020.”
“Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani s/o Ghulam Ahmad Wani resident of Humhama, Srinagar (J&K), were used for terror activities in Kashmir Valley.”
He said further investigations in the case are in progress.