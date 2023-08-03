7,366 e-challans pending; SSP Traffic asks vehicle owners to settle by Aug 09

Srinagar, Aug 03: The traffic police authorities have urged 7,366 vehicle owners to dispose of their pending e-challans by August 09 failing which their vehicles will be impounded.

SSP traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah issued a public notice quoting a court order. "This office is in receipt of a court order dated 28.07.2023 issued by the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar annexed with a list of 7366 vehicles with Pending E-Court Challans shown against each, with the directions that the owners of these vehicles be informed for disposal of the challans against their vehicles by or before 09.08.2023," the notice said.