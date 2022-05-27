E-rickshaw service rolled out at District Hospital Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Non Government Organization (NGO) Athrout under its initiative to provide free transport services at hospitals for the convenience of patients and attendants on Thursday started a free e-rickshaw service at District Hospital Ganderbal.

The e-rickshaw service was inaugurated by the Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh in presence of Bashir Nadvi, Chairman Athrout and other officials.

This free e-rickshaw service is an initiative of the NGO Authrout for the convenience of the patients and attendants who had to walk from main road Duderhama to District Hospital by foot.