E-rickshaw service rolled out at District Hospital Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Non Government Organization (NGO) Athrout under its initiative to provide free transport services at hospitals for the convenience of patients and attendants on Thursday started a free e-rickshaw service at District Hospital Ganderbal.
The e-rickshaw service was inaugurated by the Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh in presence of Bashir Nadvi, Chairman Athrout and other officials.
This free e-rickshaw service is an initiative of the NGO Authrout for the convenience of the patients and attendants who had to walk from main road Duderhama to District Hospital by foot.
On the occasion Bashir Nadvi, Chairman Authrout apprised the DC that these e- rickshaws will provide their services along this stretch, and will be free of cost.
The e-rickshaw has a purchase cost of Rs 1.20 lakh, and will provide a mileage of 70km per charge. The charging points have also been set up in the District Hospital.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC Ganderbal Shyambir Singh appreciated the efforts of the NGO Athrout for providing such service in this district, and said that it has been very hectic for patients as well as for the attendants to travel from main road to hospital and e-rickshaw service will make it easy and convenient for them.
He also appealed to the general public to take benefit of this service while visiting the District Hospital.
The Deputy Commissioner along with MS DH and Chairman Authrout also took a short ride in the rickshaw in the premises of District Hospital for checking its comfort and reliability.
MS, DH, Dr. Nighat, Chairman Authrouth, and Civil Society Convener, Dr. Khurshid and officials from District Hospital were also present on the occasion.
The NGO has started e-rickshaw services at some other hospitals in Srinagar as well. Locals have hailed the NGO for providing the e-rickshaw services at the hospital.