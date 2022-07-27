Early repair of damaged lanes, drains demanded

Jammu, July 27 : Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) councilor Sanjay Kumar Baru today demanded early completion of allotted development works and repair of roads and lanes especially in Ward No. 41 in Talab Tillo Bohri area under Jammu West Assembly Constituency.
"Many and drains in the ward have suffered damage in the ongoing rainy season which is causing hardships to the locals as well as the commuters, we as the dedicated public representatives are working continuously to provide best services and infrastructure to masses," said Sanjay Baru.
He met JMC works Executive Engineer division -3 Ajay Gupta in the presence of Technical officer Er Arun Kapai, AEE Jagiya Dutt Sharma and JE Shabab Raji Rizvi and discussed the Ward's development works and repairing of lanes and roads which are damaged due to rainy season.