Eat Right Walkathon held in Budgam

Budgam, July 20: Commemorating 75 years of Independence as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Walkathon and Eat Right Mela was organised by Food Safety wing of Drugs and Food Control in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India at Behist -e-Zehra Park and Sheikh Ul Alam Hall in Budgam.
People from different walks of life participated in the walkathon and Mela which was inaugurated by Chairman DDC Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan and District Development Commissioner, Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza.
District Programme Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Budgam, officers of Drugs & Food Control Organisation were present in the mela.
Food stalls of different departments like agriculture, horticulture, HPMC and those of leading manufacturers of Kashmir Division were set up in the Mela to showcase local production and inculcate the habit of safe and healthy eating among consumers.