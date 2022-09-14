ECI orders special revision of photo electoral rolls in all PCs/ACs across J&K

It adds that Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu & Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri Migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the given schedule.

The Notice also reads that all individuals who are 18 years of age or above as on 01-10-2022 can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form No. 6 used for registration of new electors, Form-7 used for objections to proposed inclusion/for deletion of name in existing electoral roll, Form-8 used for multiple purposes, like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside Constituency), Replacement of EPIC, and Marking of person with disability and Form 6B used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors.