ECI organises workshop on First Level Checking on EVM/ VVPAT for DEOs, DDEOs of Kashmir division

As per an official handout, the program was organized by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with Chief Election Office J&K and District Election Officer(Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar.

The proceedings of the workshop were presided over by Director EVM, ECI, S Sunder Rajan in presence of Secretary, ECI, Madhusudan Gupta and Under Secretary ECI, O P Sahani. While, members from ECIL comprising Deputy General Manager, P C Mandal, Senior Manager, A Sunil, Technical Officer-C, V Dinesh Datta, and Technical Officer-V, Venkanna were also the part of the programmer.