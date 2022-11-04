Terror funding case: ED attaches house of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities. Further, investigation under PMLA revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorists outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means & channels and these funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley.”

“During the course of investigation, an immovable property worth Rs. 21.80 lakhs owned in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah was identified and the same has been provisionally attached under PMLA.”

Further investigation in the case is under progress, added the statement.