ED files appeal against Lal Singh’s bail

Jammu, Dec 1: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday moved to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to file an appeal against the order of Principal and Sessions Judge to grant interim bail to the chairman Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party and former minister Chowdhary Lal Singh, in a money laundering case.

On November 28, in this case, ED had attached immovable assets valued at Rs 1.21 Cr, related to R B Educational Trust (RBET), an institution headed by Kanta Andotra, the wife of Choudhary Lal Singh and chairperson of RBET.

“The ED’s investigation was initiated based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), CBI Jammu, against Kanta Andotra and Ravinder Singh, the former Patwari for transfer of land measuring 167 Kanal & 15 Marlas, valuing Rs 1,21,80,500 as per circle rate in 2011,” official sources had said.