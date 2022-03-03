ED provisionally attaches properties worth Rs 7.25 cr in JKCA money laundering case

Abdullah challenged the ED's order, and in his petition, which has annexed over 50 documents with it, highlighted every aspect of the JKCA scam.



It informed the court that it was at the instance of Abdullah that an in-house committee of the association was formed, which found two office bearers guilty of financial misappropriation, and that of a case being registered in the local police station.



Abdullah's petition contended that the ED had nowhere conducted an independent inquiry into the case "rendering it inherently biased".



"Nowhere has the ED satisfactorily offered reasons to believe that the petitioner is in possession of proceeds of crime, or that such proceeds are likely to be concealed," it stated.



Challenging the provisional attachment order of the ED, it contended that the commercial property attached by the central probe agency at Srinagar was shown even in records of the Estate Department as "undivided property held by the entire family of the petitioner (Abdullah). The lease was renewed in 1981."