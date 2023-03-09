Allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan: ED raids three locations including houses of Qazi Yasir, Zaffar Bhat in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 09: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided three places including houses of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in a case linked to allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan, sources said here.

Quoting sources, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the central probe agency along with local police today morning raided the house of Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat, who is the chairman of J&K Salvation Movement, in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar.

They said another team of the central probe agency also raided the house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in Qazi Mohalla area of Anantnag today morning.